Ryan Murphy’s ‘Ratched’ is Netflix’s most viewed debut season of 2020

Ryan Murphy’s new series Ratched has proved incredibly popular with Netflix users, becoming the most viewed debut season of 2020.

The series follows a younger version of Mildred Ratched from One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, played by Sarah Paulson.

However, last Friday (October 16) season one became the most streamed debut season of the year, with 48 million households watching the show over the first 28 days of its launch.

The series also claimed the top spot in its debut week of September 14-20, and was watched for 972 million minutes by the end of the week.

Ratched sits behind The Witcher as the most-watched debut season in Netflix’s history, however, with the latter watched by 76 million households in its first month last year.

In NME‘s two-star review of Ratched, we wrote in comparison to One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest: “The central character bears absolutely no relation to the one we see in the film, and the decision to call it a prequel takes a lot of nerve.

“In the film, Ratched is miserably bound by the rules; in the show she is essentially the only character to whom rules mean nothing. There are plenty of affecting moments – Judy Davis’ Nurse Betty Bucket is particularly tragic – but the series cannot hold a candle to its supposed inspiration, whose joys are all the more obvious by comparison.”

Alongside at least one more season of Ratched, Paulson will soon be returning to work with Murphy once again on season 10 of American Horror Story.

The next season is heavily rumoured to be themed around aliens, something that the actress recently said was “possible”.

“I just think it’s possible, how about that?” she said. “I think that is… possible. I’m gonna get in so much trouble!”