Ryan Reynolds is rebooting ’90s cartoon ‘Biker Mice From Mars’

Ryan Reynolds is rebooting cult 1990s cartoon Biker Mice From Mars, the Deadpool star has revealed.

The show ran for three seasons in the 1990s, and featured a trio of mice who defend Earth against an evil enemy that destroyed their home planet of Mars.

Reynolds will co-produce the reboot with his production company Maximum Effort alongside Nacelle.

In a statement (via Deadline), he said: “Some people know that I am a motorcycle enthusiast, so it was only natural for us to jump on board Biker Mice From Mars.

“Maximum Effort and Fubo look forward to putting a new spin on this cult classic with our friends at Nacelle.”

Elsewhere, a first look at Deadpool 3 was shared this month by Reynolds, featuring Hugh Jackman‘s high-profile return as Wolverine.

The news of Jackman’s return was confirmed last year alongside the announcement that the delayed film will hit cinemas on September 6, 2024.

In a new post on Reynolds’ Instagram, a first look of Jackman’s latest portrayal of Wolverine has been shared, and the yellow and blue costume worn in the picture hints at a return to the Wolverine from the classic comic books, moving away from the iteration previously played by Jackman in other films.

“Don’t blink,” Reynolds wrote on his Stories, sharing a photo of Jackman alongside himself as Deadpool.

Wrexham AFC co-owner Reynolds is also reportedly in a bidding war with Snoop Dogg to purchase a national sports team in Canada.

National Hockey League team the Ottawa Senators is currently for sale in Canada’s capital city.