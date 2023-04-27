Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney attempt to convince Gareth Bale to join Wrexham

Wrexham AFC owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have attempted to convince Gareth Bale to come out of retirement.

After Wrexham AFC secured their promotion into the Football League following a win against Boreham Wood last Saturday (April 22), Bale posted a short video in support.

“Hi Rob, just wanted to congratulate you on your promotion and everything you’re doing at Wrexham,” said the former Wales captain, who retired in January this year.

In response to the video on Twitter, McElhenney wrote: “Let’s play golf, where I totally won’t spend four hours trying to convince you to un-retire for one last magical season.”

Hey @GarethBale11 let’s play golf, where I totally won’t spend 4 hours trying to convince you to un-retire for one last magical season 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FZgXZbM4zx — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) April 25, 2023

After Bale responded with “depends what course”, Reynolds jumped in, writing: “I will shave a professional-grade golf course into Rob’s back if you’ll give Wrexham a season.”

A short while later, Reynolds followed up his post, adding: “Update: after an online image search, it appears Rob does not have the requisite body hair to support this plan.”

I will shave a professional-grade golf course into Rob’s back if you’ll give Wrexham a season. ⛳️ — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 26, 2023

Reynolds and McElhenney recently convinced former England goalkeeper Ben Foster to come out of retirement. Foster signed for Wrexham in March.

“I’m over the moon,” Foster said. “I’ve been at the club for an hour this morning and it seems a really nice place. Everyone is down to earth and the manager’s top class.”

McElhenney and Reynolds became co-owners of Wrexham AFC in February 2021. The story of their journey with the team was documented in Disney+ series, Welcome To Wrexham, which debuted on the platform in August.

Today (April 27), Disney confirmed a second season will arrive later in 2023.