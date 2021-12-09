Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s docuseries ‘Welcome To Wrexham’ gets new trailer

A new trailer has been released for documentary series Welcome To Wrexham featuring Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The series will follow the two actor’s acquisition of Wrexham AFC in 2020, as they learn the ropes of what it takes to own a football club.

As shown in a new trailer, which mocks up a Welsh version of the It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia cast, Welcome To Wrexham will be released in 2022 on US network FX. There’s no word yet on a UK release date.

The series has been ordered for two seasons and will “track Rob and Ryan’s crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two actors to bring some serious hope and change to a community that could use it.”

Announcing the series back in May, Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX Entertainment, said: “Rob McElhenney has been an all star on Team FX for years and now has partnered with the formidable Ryan Reynolds to bring glory to the ‘Red Dragons’ in the docuseries, Welcome To Wrexham.

“Rob and Ryan will take fans inside the sport as never before, pairing their genuine love for the game with the welcome challenge of building on the heritage of this club.”

McElhenney’s hit series, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, recently returned for its fifteenth season to become the longest-running live-action sitcom in US history.

His other TV sitcom, Apple TV+’s Mythic Quest, was also recently renewed for two more seasons following its second season this year.

McElhenney recently told NME he is trying to convince Sir Anthony Hopkins to become a Wrexham fan.

“He is a big supporter,” McElhenney joked when NME asked about Hopkins’ thoughts on Wrexham. “No he didn’t mention it, but I’m going to make him a supporter.

“I’ve already sent him a bunch of gear and I’m going to hope that he puts it on and puts it up on his Instagram. We’ll see. We’re buds now.”