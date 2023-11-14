Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney save local business after robbery

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have teamed up to help save a clothing and footwear shop in Wrexham after it was ransacked in October.

Actors Reynolds and McElhenney, who together bought Wrexham A.F.C in Wales in 2020, donated the full amount needed to save Wrexham Trainer Revival from ruin.

The shop, which had moved to Wrexham city centre in September, was broken into last month. Approximately £7,000 worth of stock was stolen.

Business owner and Wrexham A.F.C supporter Stephen Tapp wrote on Facebook that he’d found his shop “turned over by some fucking scumbags”.

“The shop has been smashed up along with thousands of pounds worth of stock gone. It’s completely broken me to the point whether I’m not sure I’m going to open again,” he said.

Just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who’s messaged me over the last 24 hours. I turned my phone off last night… Posted by Wrexham Trainer Revival on Sunday, October 29, 2023

The local community and his customers soon rallied around to help Tapp. A GoFundMe page was set up for Wrexham Trainer Revival, which specialises in repairing old trainers and also sells clothes and Wrexham A.F.C memorabilia.

Reynolds and McElhenney donated the full £3,500 target to help save the business, as seen on the fundraising page with the pair’s name and a heart emoji in their message. At the time of writing £8,310 has been raised so far.

Tapp thanked the duo on X/Twitter, writing: “@RMcElhenney and @VancityReynolds have literally saved my business and I’ll be forever grateful. If you only knew what that donation has meant to my life.”

@RMcElhenney and @VancityReynolds have literally saved my business and I’ll be forever grateful. If you only knew what that donation has meant to my life…❤️❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 — ‘Tappy’ Steve Tapp ‘Wrexham Trainer Revival’ (@Wxmmag) November 11, 2023

Meanwhile, the actors’ purchase of the Wrexham football club has been a success. In April, the team was promoted to the EFL League Two after 15 years.

A Disney+ docuseries called Welcome To Wrexham that was released last year details the actors’ ownership and journey to bettering the team.

Earlier this year the actors revealed that they’d attempted to convince Gareth Bale to come out of retirement and play for Wrexham.