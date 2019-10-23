‘Sabrina’ star Kiernan Shipka to lead Netflix Christmas movie ‘Let It Snow’

Watch the trailer, soundtracked by Bleachers, now

Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka is set to play the lead in Let It Snow, a new Netflix original Christmas movie set to arrive next month.

The adaptation of a bestselling book by John Green, Maureen Johnson and Lauren Myracle, Let It Snow tell the story of a freak snowstorm hitting a small town on Christmas eve, sending everything into chaos.

Read more: Christmas songs: 60 amazing indie tunes for the Yuletide season

Shipka, star of Chilling Adventure of Sabrina, will be joined in the film by the likes of Isabela Moner, who appeared in Transformers: The Last Knight, Shameik Moore of Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, Joan Cusack and more.

Watch the trailer for the film below, which is soundtracked by Bleachers track ‘Don’t Take The Money’.

Shipka and Chilling Adventure of Sabrina co-star Chance Perdomo talked to NME earlier this year about season two of the show and being caught in a witchy whirlwind.

“Sabrina is definitely our favourite woke witch,” Shipka said. “This show is perfect for the time we’re living in right now. It’s an escape from reality, but also mirroring reality at the same time.”

Speaking of the background of the #MeToo movement to the show, Shipka added: “It adds a weight to the material in a lot of ways. You’re doing something that’s make-believe, you’re making a show… but at the same time, there’s something about it that feels so very real.”

Yesterday (October 22), Netflix announced I’m With The Band: Nasty Cherry, a new documentary about the Charli XCX-created band. Read our interview with Nasty Cherry on the creation of the show.