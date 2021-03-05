Sacha Baron Cohen sells COVID vaccines to Bono and Kanye in ‘Kimmel’ sketch

Sacha Baron Cohen sells black market COVID-19 vaccines to famous Hollywood friends in a new Kimmel sketch – watch below.

While appearing on the show to talk Borat 2 and more, Cohen suddenly launched into a bit that saw him tackle the issue of the day.

“Bono? Oh hey man, what’s up?” he said into his phone at the start of the sketch. “Yeah, I’ve got AstraZeneca, Pfizer, what do you want? Yeah, Venmo is fine.”

Other stars that phoned in included Tom Cruise, who Cohen joked was “old enough to get it legally”.

Then taking a call from Kanye West, he replied: “Yo, yo, yo, I can get you Johnson & Johnson. No, not Dakota and Don. What do you mean you only need one now? I’ve got you down for six. Oh, sorry, I hadn’t heard.”

Watch the sketch, which eventually sees Cohen getting busted by the LAPD for his exploits, below.

Elsewhere, Cohen recently revealed that Joe Biden’s team were “very happy” with the controversy surrounding the footage of Rudy Giuliani from Borat 2 in the run up to the presidential election.

He believes the bedroom scene from the movie which saw Donald Trump‘s personal lawyer allegedly caught in a compromising situation with his hand down his pants had an impact on the election.

“Suddenly he was having to try to explain that he wasn’t playing with himself. It was such a close election that everything in those final weeks was crucial,” Cohen told The Guardian.