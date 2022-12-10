Sadie Sink says she hated skateboarding on ‘Stranger Things’ after taking “hard fall”

Stranger Things‘ Sadie Sink has said taking a ‘hard fall’ when she was first starting to learn to skateboard for the show put her off skateboarding altogether, and now she hates it.

Sink admitted on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she had lied to the show’s creators, the Duffer brothers, about her skating experience to get the part. “I said I had rollerblading experience, which is just a lie,” she said. “And the two don’t go hand-in-hand so I don’t know why I thought that would be a good idea.”

She also revealed that the Duffers sent a skateboard to her house the day after she got the part for her to practice on.

Skating didn’t come naturally to her, she added, saying: “I had no idea how to do it. I really didn’t like it because the first day I took a pretty hard fall and that just set a bad tone for the entire journey.”

Sink has previously revealed that she “begged” for the role of Max when the Duffers became concerned she was potentially too old for the part. Sink was 14 when she first auditioned for Max, who first appeared in the show’s second season. “I just begged and pleaded with them to give me more material so I could show them something fresh,” she said in an interview with Fashion Magazine.

Sink also stars in the new A24 film The Whale, which has just been released in the US and will come to UK cinemas on February 3, 2023. It stars Brendan Fraser as the reclusive online English lecturer Charlie, who weighs 600lbs, and follows him in the last weeks of his life. Sink plays his estranged daughter, Ellie, who he attempts to reconcile with.

Elsewhere, season four of Stranger Things came in at Number Eight on NME‘s countdown of the best TV shows of 2022. “Just when it seems like Stranger Things and its creators The Duffer Brothers appear to be running out of road, the show completely reinvents itself again,” we wrote. “Season four might be its most astonishing and satisfying refresh yet.”

Production of the final season of Stranger Things is expected to begin next year.