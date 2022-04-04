Samantha Morton to return as Alpha in ‘The Walking Dead’ spin-off

Samantha Morton will return as Alpha in The Walking Dead spin-off Tales Of The Walking Dead.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Alpha will feature in a single episode of the six-part anthology series. Plot details are currently unknown.

Morton marks the first The Walking Dead veteran cast member confirmed for the spin-off. Other cast members confirmed are all newcomers to the franchise, including Lauren Glazier (Mindhunter) and Matt Medrano (Yellowstone).

Cast members previously announced include Anthony Edwards, Parker Posey, Terry Crews, Poppy Liu, Jillian Bell, Olivia Munn, Jessie T. Usher, Danny Ramirez, Loan Chabanol and Embeth Davidtz.

Morton played Alpha, the leader of the Whisperers, across The Walking Dead’s ninth and tenth seasons. She made her final appearance in episode ‘A Certain Doom’.

Channing Powell, a writer on The Walking Dead, is serving as showrunner on Tales Of The Walking Dead, which is expected to premiere later this year.

A stack of other The Walking Dead spin-offs are in development. AMC recently confirmed a Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) spin-off is in the works titled Isle Of The Dead, set to premiere in 2023. Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) will also receive their own spin-off.

The show’s original spin-off, Fear The Walking Dead, has been renewed for an eighth season. That spin-off is also getting a spin-off based around submarine USS Pennsylvania, titled Dead In The Water.

The Walking Dead is currently midway through its eleventh and final season.