Sandra Oh gave an impassioned speech at a Stop Asian Hate march yesterday (March 20), telling the crowd that she was “proud to be Asian”.

The protest was held in Pittsburgh after eight people – many of whom were Asian – were killed in Atlanta last week (March 18) and as cases of hate crimes against Asian people continue to rise worldwide.

The Killing Eve actor addressed the crowd at the march with a megaphone, saying: “For many of us in our community, this is the first time we are even able to voice our fear and our anger, and I really am so grateful to everyone willing to listen.

Advertisement

“One thing that I know is that many in our community are very scared, and I understand that. And one way to go through our fear is to reach out to our community.”

BREAKING: Sandra Oh speaks at a “Stop Asian Hate” demonstration in Oakland to about 250 people. “I am proud to be Asian,” she says. “We belong here.” pic.twitter.com/BCAtBpn4QQ — Rebecca Johnson (@rebeccapaigejo) March 20, 2021

Oh then asked the crowd if they saw something “will you help me? If you see one of our sisters and brothers in need, will you help us?” She also led the protestors in chanting: “I am proud to be Asian. I belong here.”

“Many of us don’t get the chance to say that,” she noted afterwards.

In America, nearly 3,800 hate-related incidents against Asian people were reported between March 2020 and February 2021, according to a report from Stop AAPI Hate. The group End The Virus Of Racism has also reported a 300 percent increase in hate crimes towards people of East and Southeast Asian descent in the UK since the start of the pandemic.

Advertisement

Other stars including Rihanna, Ariana Grande and Justin Timberlake have also spoken out to condemn the violence towards Asian people. “I’m heartbroken for the Asian community & my heart is with the loved ones of those we lost,” Rihanna wrote. “The hate must stop.”