Sandra Oh opens up about meeting ‘Squid Game’ cast at SAG Awards

Sandra Oh has opened up about meeting the Squid Game cast for the first time at the 2022 SAG Awards.

Korean-American actress Sandra Oh (Grey’s Anatomy, Killing Eve) was in attendance at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards ceremony on February 27, where Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon made history with acting wins.

Oh, along with The Morning Show’s Greta Lee, was spotted going over to the Squid Game cast to congratulate them on their wins for the night, during a pause at the time of the ceremony.

At the commercial break, Sandra Oh runs over to the ‘Squid Game’ table to congratulate Jung Ho-Yeon and Lee Jung-Jae on their #SAGAwards victories. pic.twitter.com/8QtQUzJCG4 — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) February 28, 2022

Advertisement

Earlier this week on March 2, Oh spoke to Variety while on the red carpet of the new animated movie Turning Red about her experience meeting the Squid Game cast and the importance of their wins at the awards for the Asian community.

“I couldn’t believe how many Korean people were there,” she said, reflecting on the event. “Being at this game for a long time, that wasn’t the case for a long time. So to be able to still be here while it’s happening and witnessing [it], is extremely satisfying.”

Oh also touched on the historial nature of Lee and Jung’s wins, as a three-time winner herself, saying that “being recognized by your peers […] is very important to a global acceptance of actors”. She added: “Those of us who are actors, it’s a big family. It’s a tribe.”

"I couldn't believe how many Korean people were there," @iamsandraoh says of the #SAGAwards. "Being at this game for a long time…that wasn't always the case." https://t.co/BEuBiFMsmS pic.twitter.com/TSDYPVRzAK — Variety (@Variety) March 2, 2022

Side from Lee and Jung, Squid Game also managed to bag the trophy for Outstanding Performance By A Stunt Ensemble In A Television Series. By the end of the night, the K-drama series had won three out of four categories it had been nominated in.

Advertisement

In January, actor O Yeong-su, who played Player 001 in the hit series, became the first-ever South Korean to win a Golden Globe. The cast members of Squid Game have since congratulated the actor for his historic win at the 79th Golden Globe Awards.