‘Santa Clarita Diet’ creator details plot for cancelled fourth season

Victor Fresco, the creator of zombie comedy drama Santa Clarita Diet, has shared details of what he wanted to do with the plot for the show’s fourth season before it was cancelled.

Speaking in a new interview, Fresco discussed wanting to do a fourth season and he revealed a few plot ideas he had before the show was cancelled last year by Netflix.

“[A fourth season is] something I think we all would want to do if everyone was available,” Fresco told LADbible. “Emotionally, everyone on the show would love to do some kind of closure.

Advertisement “We thought it would be fun to do a season with Joel and Sheila in the same boat – what that would look like. I feel like this would be better for us and better for our fans too.” Santa Clarita Diet follows two married estate agents, Sheila (played by Drew Barrymore) and Joel Hammond (Timothy Olyphant). Their lives take a dark turn when Sheila ‘dies’ and awakes undead with a craving for human flesh. Fans were left surprised and upset when Netflix decided to cancel the show, especially as it had just dropped the final 10 episodes of the Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant-led zombie comedy. “There were online petitions. Hundreds of thousands of people signed,” said Fresco. “I felt badly because your job as a writer is to get people invested in your show emotionally. We did that and then the rug was pulled from under them. It was a hard thing to process.” Fresco went on to reveal that he already has ideas of where he’d like to take the show if it were to get picked back up. Advertisement “We had Abby and Eric’s relationship which was turning into something interesting at the end of the series. To see Abby now as a hunter of the undead since both her parents are now undead.” The end of season three saw Sheila bite Joel, seemingly to save her husband’s life. When he awoke, the screen cut to black. Fresco said he had some interesting plans for Olyphant’s newly undead character.

“Joel could have a different attitude [to Sheila], we would want him to be a little bit different in how he approaches things,” he explained. “It will be interesting to see him with that unleashed and what he turns into. So not just who he kills and how he kills but what kind of person he becomes.”

Meanwhile, Drew Barrymore has confirmed the rumours about her grandfather’s “corpse party”.

A story claiming that the actor’s grandfather John Barrymore had been removed from the morgue in order to sit at one final party with friends began to circulate, with Drew now saying it’s true.

The rumour explained how actor Errol Flynn, comedian W.C. Fields and poet Sadakichi Hartmann took the body and sat it against a poker table in 1942, when Barrymore had passed away at the age of 60.

“And I will say this, I hope my friends do the same for me,” Barrymore said during a First We Feast ‘Hot Ones’ challenge on YouTube. “That is the kind of spirit I can get behind. Just prop the old bag up. Let’s have a last few rounds.”