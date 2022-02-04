Sarah Jessica Parker says she “wouldn’t be OK” with Kim Cattrall joining ‘And Just Like That’

Sarah Jessica Parker has admitted that she “wouldn’t be OK” with Kim Cattrall joining And Just Like That.

Cattrall played Samantha Jones, a publicist and close friend of Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw, in the original Sex And The City series which ran from 1998 to 2004, as well as reprising the character for the two spin-off films.

Her character was noticeably absent from the recent series reboot, however, following a public statement that she didn’t want to return.

Advertisement

In a new interview with Variety, Parker was asked whether she would be OK with Cattrall returning. “I don’t think I would, because I think there’s just too much public history of feelings on her part that she’s shared,” she replied. “I haven’t participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know.”

It comes after Cattrall criticised her former co-star in 2018 for reaching out following the death of her brother, Chris Cattrall.

“My Mom asked me today: ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’,” she wrote at the time. “Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this very clear (if I haven’t already). You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

Parker has now said that Cattrall was never approached ahead of And Just Like That.

“We didn’t go to Kim for this, you know,” she explained. “After we didn’t do the movie and the studio couldn’t meet what she wanted to do, we have to hear her and listen to her and what was important to her. It didn’t fit into what was important or needed for us.”

Advertisement

Though Cattrall didn’t appear on-screen throughout the series, the character of Samantha stayed present through occasional text messages sent to Carrie.

“There’s a very distinct line between Samantha and Kim,” Parker continued. “Samantha’s not gone. Samantha’s present, and I think was handled with such respect and elegance. She wasn’t villainised. She was a human being who had feelings about a relationship, so I think we found a way to address it which was necessary and important for people that loved her.”

In a three-star review of And Just Like That, NME wrote: “The shockwaves allow episode two to settle into a more subdued groove where each of the central trio can finally behave like the characters fans know and love.”