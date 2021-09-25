Sarah Jessica Parker shares touching tribute to ‘Sex And The City’ co-star Willie Garson

Sarah Jessica Parker has shared a touching tribute to her late Sex And The City co-star Willie Garson who died earlier this week at the age of 57.

Garson, best known for playing talent agent Stanford Blatch in the HBO series, died at his home in Los Angeles earlier this week, as confirmed by his family in a New York Times obituary. His cause of death was pancreatic cancer.

The actor, who also starred in the films Groundhog Day, There’s Something About Mary and Fever Pitch, was not only a close friend and confidante of Parker’s Sex And The City character Carrie Bradshaw, he was also a great friend of hers outside of the show.

Following Garson’s death, several cast members paid tribute to him on social media, with Parker stating on Thursday (September 23) she did not yet feel “ready” to pay her respects. The star has now shared an Instagram post addressing the loss of her friend.

“It’s been unbearable,” she wrote, captioning a series candid pictures of herself and Garson, as well as photos of them on the set of Sex And The City. “Sometimes silence is a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30+ year friendship.

“A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie’s apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ.”

Parker continued: “Willie. I will miss everything about you. And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls. Your absence is a crater that I will fill with blessing of these memories and all the ones that are still in recesses yet to surface.”

She then addressed Garson’s son, Nathen, writing: “My love and deepest sympathies and condolences to you dear Nathen. You were and are the light of Willie’s life and his greatest achievement was being your Papa.”

She concluded her post by revealing Garson’s final words to her. “These were his last words to me. ‘Great bangles all around.’ Yes,” she wrote. “Godspeed Willie Garson. RIP.”

Sex And The City cast members including Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon, Kristen Davis and Chris Noth shared their own tributes earlier in the week.