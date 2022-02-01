Sarah Michelle Gellar mistaken for Big Sean at NFL game

Sarah Michelle Gellar has joked about being confused with Big Sean at an NFL game over the weekend.

The Buffy star took to social media to post about being mislabelled as the rapper at the Los Angeles Rams game on Sunday (January 30) as they played the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship, winning 20-17.

Gellar and Big Sean attended alongside R&B singer Jhené Aiko, with the SoFi Stadium’s Jumbotron confusing the different stars. Big Sean was labelled as Gellar while Aiko was named as Gellar’s husband Freddie Prinze Jr, despite him not being in attendance.

Advertisement

“@bigsean do you get mistaken for me as often as I get mistaken for you?” Gellar captioned in a post she shared on Instagram, while Big Sean posted a photo of himself looking confused on his own story.

Meanwhile, Sarah Michelle Gellar last year said she “doesn’t want to be associated” with Buffy creator Joss Whedon in light of several allegations of abuse levelled against him.

“While I am proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summers, I don’t want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon,” she wrote on social media at the time.

“I am more focused on raising my family and surviving a pandemic currently, so I will not be making any further comments at this time. But I stand with all survivors of abuse and am proud of them for speaking out.”

Advertisement

Whedon faced allegations from Charisma Carpenter, who portrayed Cordelia Chase, and Amber Benson, who played Tara Maclay.