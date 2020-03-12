Watch Sarah Palin rap as a bear on ‘The Masked Singer’ US

Sarah Palin has been revealed as one of the latest contenders on the US version of The Masked Singer.

The former Governor of Alaska surprised viewers when she was revealed to be the Bear on the show after she rapped Sir-Mix-a-Lot’s 1992 track ‘Baby Got Back’.

You can view footage of her performance below.

Advertisement

Palin said she decided to go with the Bear because her nickname is “Mama Bear”. She added: “This mama bear is coming out of hibernation. Maybe I’ve been a bit polarising, but just like a bear, it’s been to protect my cubs. Under this mask, I found the courage to come out of my cage, stop hiding and face the world head-on.”

The former politician also addressed her performance in a tweet after the show, adding: “Yep… t’was me behind the #BearMask, I LOVED singing on The Masked Singer stage ~ it truly was a blast (now that it’s over!!) Great to work with the BEST producers & crew, many of whom have been so good to our family over the years.”

🙈Yep… t’was me behind the #BearMask, I LOVED singing on The Masked Singer stage ~ it truly was a blast (now that it’s over!!) Great to work with the BEST producers & crew, many of whom have been so good to our family over the years. pic.twitter.com/BQkEFmYTaO — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) March 12, 2020

Former Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts recently won the UK version of The Masked Singer.

Following her victory, the singer expressed that she would like to see her old girl group reunite for the upcoming anniversary of their debut single ‘Sound of the Underground’.

Advertisement

They formed on ITV talent show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002 before splitting in 2013 as various members of the group pursued solo careers.

“I would love to get back with the girls and us put on a show, and just put it on for the fans really”, she said.

‘Sound of the Underground’ turns 20 on December 16, 2022.