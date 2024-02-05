Sarah Paulson confirms ‘Ratched’ cancelled after one season

Sarah Paulson has confirmed that the Netflix series Ratched, the prequel series to One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, has been cancelled after one season.

The series was helmed by Ryan Murphy and delved into the origin story of one of the most heated antagonists in cinematic history. More than a prequel to 1975 film classic One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, though, the series was set shortly after the end of the Second World War, 16 years before the events of the film.

Ratched had originally been commissioned for two seasons by Netflix in 2017 and launched its first run of episodes in 2020, receiving four Emmy nominations. However, the delay in the appearance of the second season led many to speculate that it might not materialise, and that news appears now to have been confirmed by lead actress Paulson.

Louise Fletcher played the role of Nurse Ratched in the film, winning an Oscar for her performance. The film was the second ever to win in all five major categories: Best Picture, Director (for Milos Forman), Actor (for Jack Nicholson), Actress (for Fletcher) and Screenplay (for Lawrence Hauben and Bo Goldman). The original novel was written by Ken Kesey and published in 1962.

In a two-star review of the first season, NME wrote: “The central character bears absolutely no relation to the one we see in the film, and the decision to call it a prequel takes a lot of nerve. In the film, Ratched is miserably bound by the rules; in the show she is essentially the only character to whom rules mean nothing.”

“There are plenty of affecting moments – Judy Davis’ Nurse Betty Bucket is particularly tragic – but the series cannot hold a candle to its supposed inspiration, whose joys are all the more obvious by comparison.”