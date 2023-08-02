Sarah Snook reveals ‘Succession’ scene that was cut from the finale

Succession actor Sarah Snook has spoken about one scene that was cut from the hit show’s finale. Spoilers below.

In season four, episode 10 of the HBO drama, titled ‘With Open Eyes’, the show reaches a dramatic climax when the Roy siblings – Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Shiv (Snook) – participate in a board vote which will determine the leadership and future of Waystar Royco.

Moments before Shiv is about to vote for her brother Kendall as the new CEO and her late father’s (Brian Cox) successor, she gets cold feet and exits the room mid-meeting.

An explosive argument with the siblings ensues, during which she tells her brother: “I love you, but I can’t fucking stomach you.” She also tells Kendall that she can’t vote for him because he’s killed someone, referring to the moment in the season one finale when he gets into a car accident with a waiter from Shiv’s wedding.

Shiv leaves the confrontation and votes against her brother, which means that Lukas Matsson’s (Alexander Skarsgård) GoJo deal goes ahead and Shiv’s husband Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) becomes the new CEO.

In a new interview with Variety, Snook revealed one extra scene was filmed twice that depicted her character returning to the conference room to cast her vote, rather than it lingering on the two brothers after the argument becomes physical.

She explained: “The way that [director] Mark Mylod runs the scenes, he will let it run. I left the aquarium of the boys fighting on the floor, and it was so much fun to just saunter, basically, over to the boardroom, stick my head in and go, ‘No,’ and then walk off. It wasn’t like a big scene or anything like that.

“It was really depressingly easy for Shiv at that moment to just go, ‘Yeah. Absolutely not. No. And I feel confident with that decision.’ And then the fallout after that of realising that Tom is CEO, and where do I stand and all of that — I guess that processing comes as it’s been signed in the other boardroom scene with Matsson, and in the car.”

Snook added: “And then after, once the camera’s finished rolling, where does she go now?”

The actor also explained that the fight scene between Kendall and Roman was originally meant to be more between Shiv and Kendall.

“But what ended up happening, which was far more honest and realistic to the scene, is that when Shiv goes to leave, Jeremy grabs my hand.”

Snook, who was pregnant at the time, said the scene “ended up being fine in terms of my safety, and much better in terms of the scene”.

In other Succession news, Brian Cox recently suggested that the show’s major season four twist happened “too early”.