‘Saturday Night Live’ addresses Gina Carano’s ‘Mandalorian’ firing

Saturday Night Live has addressed the firing of Gina Carano from The Mandalorian after the actress shared controversial and offensive posts on social media.

The Cara Dune star’s posts, which compared criticism of a person’s political beliefs to the persecution of Jews in Nazi Germany, were described as “abhorrent and unacceptable” by Disney, with the studio confirming she was no longer employed by Lucasfilm.

SNL‘s Weekend Update segment has now tackled the controversy, questioning whether Star Wars had the authority to deem what is anti-Semitic.

“Yeah I don’t know if Star Wars is the authority on what’s anti-Semitic,” co-host Colin Jost said. “Remember that desert junk dealer from Phantom Menace?”

The show then proceeded to play a clip of character Watto from the prequels, who has been accused of being an anti-Semitic stereotype.

“If that’s not Nazi propaganda, I don’t know what is,” Jost added.

Carano previously faced calls to be dropped from The Mandalorian after posting anti-mask tweets, as well as unfounded voter fraud claims and posts that were seen as transphobic.

Following her firing last week, alongside being dropped by agency UTA, the actress has landed a new deal with right-wing website The Daily Wire to develop, produce, and star in an upcoming film.

“The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true,” she said. “I cried out and my prayer was answered.”

“I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob,” Carano added. “I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”