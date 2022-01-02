‘Saturday Night Live’ re-air Betty White-hosted episode from 2010

Saturday Night Live re-aired their 2010 episode hosted by the late Betty White last night (January 1) following the iconic actor’s death.

White, a trailblazing actor and beloved entertainment personality, died on New Year’s Eve (December 31) at the age of 99 at her home in Brentwood, California. Her death is believed to be of natural causes.

White hosted SNL after a fan-led petition to get her on the show gained thousands of signatures.

After delivering the customary opening monologue on the show, she introduced musical guest Jay-Z, and appeared in a number of sketches alongside cast members past and present including Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph.

See clips from Betty White’s 2010 appearance on SNL, which was one of the most-watched episodes of the show’s modern era, below.

News of White’s death was confirmed by her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas in a statement shared with People magazine.

“Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” Witjas said in a statement. “I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much.”

Witjas added: “I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband, Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

White, who is probably best known for her role as Rose Nylund in US TV sitcom The Golden Girls, was gearing up to celebrate her 100th birthday in just a few weeks, on January 17.

The eight-time Emmy winner held the record for the longest TV career of any entertainer – making her debut in 1939 when the medium was just an experiment and going on to appear as an actor, host and highly sought after guest well into her 90s.