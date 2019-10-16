‘Saved By The Bell’ creator Sam Bobrick dies aged 87

His daughter confirmed the news in a message

Saved By The Bell creator Sam Bobrick has died aged 87, it has been confirmed.

Bobrick’s daughter Stefanie confirmed the news in a post on Facebook.

A productive playwright, Bobrick’s most famous achievement is the creation of the lauded sitcom, which ran from 1989 to 1993.

He also created the likes of The Andy Griffith Show and Get Smart.

In her message, Stefanie said: “Our dearly beloved Sam Bobrick, extraordinary playwright, husband, father, grandfather, pug father, brother, uncle, friend, mentor, and all around outstanding person passed away peacefully today, October 11, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.

“He was as hilarious as he was kind and will be missed by all who knew him.”

She then shared a number of photos of her father and asked fans and loved ones to share their own memories.

Tributes have since poured in for the star, with Seinfeld producer George Shapiro tweeting: “My treasured, talented, hilarious friend, SAM BOBRICK, just left us, leaving a void in my heart that can never be replaced.”

Last year, Saved By The Bell was rebooted as a musical called Bayside, and hit the UK in March 2018.

A new series based on the show is currently in the works, featuring original cast members Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley and set to air on NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, Peacock.