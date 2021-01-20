‘Saved By The Bell’ reboot renewed for a second season

The Saved by the Bell reboot has been renewed for a second season, television network Peacock has confirmed.

As reported on TVLine, the renewal of the new season comes less than two months after the release of Season 1, which received largely positive reviews from viewers and critics.

The reboot saw Mark-Paul Gosselaar return as Zack Morris, as well as Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen and Elizabeth Berkley also reprising their roles as A.C. Slater, Kelly Kapowski and Jessie Spano respectively.

Advertisement

Executive producer Tracey Wigfield said in a statement: “I’m thrilled that Saved by the Bell has been renewed. I’ve been blown away by all the love for the show and can’t wait to go back and make more episodes.

“Hopefully we stay on Peacock for many more seasons, and then in 30 years, somebody does a reboot of our reboot and invents the threeboot.”

It was reported last week (January 13) that original Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond had been admitted to hospital.

TMZ first reported that the actor, who played Screech in the ’90s sitcom, had been hospitalised in Florida. The publication also said Diamond’s medical team suspected it could be cancer, but that tests were still ongoing.

Advertisement

In a statement to Metro, Diamond’s representatives confirmed the news. “Yes it is true he is in the hospital,” they said. “We are awaiting on more tests and then we can comment.”

They added: “Please say your thoughts and prayers for him.”

Dustin Diamond was not involved with, or recast in, the Saved by the Bell reboot.