‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond has been hospitalised

Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond has been admitted to hospital with a “pain all over his body”, his team has confirmed.

TMZ first reported that the actor, who played Screech in the ’90s sitcom, had been hospitalised in Florida over the weekend. The publication also says Diamond’s medical team suspect it could be cancer, but that tests are still ongoing.

In a statement to Metro, Diamond’s representatives confirmed the news. “Yes it is true he is in the hospital,” they said. “We are awaiting on more tests and then we can comment.”

They added: “Please say your thoughts and prayers for him.”

Dustin Diamond was not involved with, or recast in, the recent Saved by the Bell reboot which aired on Peacock last November.

The reboot saw Mark-Paul Gosselaar return as Zack Morris, as well as Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen and Elizabeth Berkley also reprising their roles as A.C. Slater, Kelly Kapowski and Jessie Spano respectively.

Lark Voorhies, who played Lisa Turtle on the show which aired from 1989-1993, has said she felt “slighted and hurt” not be included in the revival.

“I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be a part of the Saved By the Bell reunion, as well as other cast members’ events,” she said.

Reflecting on her bipolar disorder as a potential reason for the exclusion, Voorhies said: “I also realise having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision.”