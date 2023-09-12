‘Saved By The Bell’ star Mark-Paul Gosselaar regrets ‘kissing without consent’ episode

Saved By The Bell star Mark-Paul Gosselaar has admitted that he regrets the ‘kissing without consent’ episode of the show.

Gosselaar played Zack Morris on the hit teen sitcom, which ran from 1989 to 1993, and was most recently revived in 2021.

In a new appearance on the Pod Meets World podcast, Gosselaar remembered an episode in the show’s first season where Morris charges classmates money to kiss Lisa Turtle (played by Lark Voorhies) without her consent.

Advertisement “There was one where I was basically w*****g out Lisa Turtle,” he said. “I charged people to kiss her without her consent.”