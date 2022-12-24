‘Saving Mr. Banks’ star Ronan Vibert has died, aged 58

Ronan Vibert – the actor best known for roles in films and TV shows like Saving Mr. Banks, The Borgias, The Man Who Crossed Hitler and The Scarlet Pimpernel – has died at the age of 58.

Vibert’s manager, Sharon Vitro, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the storied actor died in a hospital in Florida on Thursday (December 22), after battling “a brief illness”. It was not specified exactly what type of illness Vibert had.

A native of Cambridgeshire and the son of two artists (Dilys and David Vibert), the actor kickstarted his career in the late 1980s, starring as Jim Watkins in On The Black Hill in 1987 – two years after he graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London.

Vibert spent much of the following decade hopping between television projects, with appearances in shows like Birds Of A Feather, Jeeves And Wooster, Lovejoy and Tales From The Crypt.

His first Hollywood production was 1998’s Tale Of The Mummy – in which he played the role of Young – and subsequent roles on the big screen included the second Lara Croft: Tomb Raider film, The Cradle Of Life (2003), as well as The Last Seven (2010) and Dracula Untold (2014).

His final roles were The Snowman and 6 Days, both thriller films released in 2017. The former saw Vibert star alongside Michael Fassbender and Rebecca Ferguson, while the latter put him in close proximity to Jamie Bell and Mark Strong.

Off-screen, Vibert was a prolific stage actor – performing in productions for The Bush, Hampstead Theatre, The Gate and the Manchester Royal Exchange, among others – and voiced the role of Peter Templer in BBC Radio 4’s 2008 production of A Dance To The Music Of Time.