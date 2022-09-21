‘Scanners’ series in development with David Cronenberg

A TV adaptation of the David Cronenberg film Scanners is in development at HBO.

The series is written and led by William Bridges, who won an Emmy for co-writing Black Mirror episode USS Callister. He also served as a writer on Stranger Things and created 2020 TV series Soulmates with Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Yann Demange, who helmed the pilot episode of Lovecraft Country and 2014 film ‘71, will direct and executive produce the series. Cronenberg, who directed the original 1981 film, is on board as an executive producer.

The show is described as being set in the world of Cronenberg’s original sci-fi horror film, which followed a group of 237 people, called “scanners”, who possessed psychic, telepathic and telekinetic powers.

An official description for the series, reads: “Pursued by relentless agents with unimaginable powers, two women living on the fringes of modern society must learn to work together to topple a vast conspiracy determined to bring them to heel.”

The original Scanners spawned four sequels, although none of them involved Cronenberg. The last was 1995’s Scanners: The Showdown, a sequel to spin-off Scanner Cop.

Scanners is currently the second TV adaptation of Cronenberg’s work in development, following the previously announced series version of 1988 film Dead Ringers. The series, set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video, stars Rachel Weisz in a dual role as Eliot and Beverly Mantle.

Cronenberg released his latest film, Crimes Of The Future, earlier this year. The sci-fi body horror film starred Viggo Mortensen, Lea Seydoux and Kristen Stewart.