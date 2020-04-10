‘Schitt’s Creek”s Dan Levy reveals how the show was originally set to end

Schitt’s Creek actor and co-creator Dan Levy has explained that the show’s finale originally had an entirely different ending planned.

The comedy series aired the last episode of its sixth and final season this week, concluding with David Rose (Levy) and Patrick Brewer (Noah Reid) getting married.

A different wedding was originally slated to close the show, however, with Levy revealing that David’s sister Alexis (Annie Murphy) was set to marry her on-off boyfriend Ted Mullens (Dustin Milligan) instead.

“I think that was a decision that was made during season four,” he told TV Guide. “The more that [their] story played itself out, the more that that story felt like it was about personal growth for both of them, and not necessarily a wedding.”

The show’s final cut saw the pair’s relationship break down, with Alexis starting her own PR company and Ted moving to the Galapagos Islands.

“A wedding would almost not be what I’d want for them. I want them to live bigger and bolder than they ever had,” Levy explained. “In order to do that, it felt like they had to take that next step on their own.

“I actually feel like the Alexis-Ted breakup was one of the more special moments in our entire series because I haven’t seen a breakup that really celebrated a relationship in the way that scene did and gave people closure at the same time.”

Schitt’s Creek seasons 1-5 are currently available to stream on Netflix UK, with season 6 coming to the service on May 14.