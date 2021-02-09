‘Schitt’s Creek’ mansion goes on sale for nearly $15million

The mansion featured in the opening episode of hit series Schitt’s Creek has been put on sale for $14.98million.

The lavish property, which served as the original home of the Rose family before they lost all of their money, is based in Toronto, Canada.

The mansion, inspired by the design of a French Chateau, was initially put on sale in 2018 for $21.78million (£15.79million) in 2018, but has been re-listed recently at a new, lower price.

It was designed to “resemble Versailles,” explained Sam Mehrbod, the CEO of Roomvu. To take a look at the listings, fans can head to Khoren Mardoyan’s website Home Life/Vision Realty Brokerage.

The mansion comprises 14 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms as well as a screening room and a recreation room, which are located across 24,000-ft. The property was originally constructed in 2012 and features a stately pool across an 0.55-acre outdoor area.

Schitt’s Creek swept the Emmy awards last year, winning seven awards across all the comedy categories. The show took home awards for Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy for their performances, while Daniel won for writing and directing alongside Andrew Cividino.

On the possibility of a Schitt’s Creek film, Daniel said recently: “If there is an idea that pops into my head it has to be really freaking good because this is a nice way to say goodbye.

“Fingers crossed we get a nice idea popping into our head soon….I would love to work with these people again.”