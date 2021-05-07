Schitt’s Creek character Moira Rose becomes the navigator for your car’s GPS in a new viral TikTok clip – see it below.

In the video, TikTok user Michael Judson Berry puts on his best Rose impression to imagine what she’d be like as a virtual map reader.

“Hello you, and welcome to Google Maps,” Berry as Rose begins the viral video, titled “If Moira voiced your GPS…”

Advertisement

The lavish property, which served as the original home of the Rose family before they lost all of their money, is based in Toronto, Canada. The mansion, inspired by the design of a French Chateau, was initially put on sale in 2018 for $21.78million (£15.79million) in 2018, but has been relisted recently at a new, lower price.

The mansion comprises 14 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms as well as a screening room and a recreation room, which are located across 24,000-ft. The property was originally constructed in 2012 and features a stately pool across an 0.55-acre outdoor area.

Schitt’s Creek swept the Emmy awards last year, winning seven awards across all the comedy categories. The show took home awards for Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy for their performances, while Daniel won for writing and directing alongside Andrew Cividino.

On the possibility of a Schitt’s Creek film, Daniel said recently: “If there is an idea that pops into my head it has to be really freaking good because this is a nice way to say goodbye.

“Fingers crossed we get a nice idea popping into our head soon….I would love to work with these people again.”