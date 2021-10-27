Schools in New York banning ‘Squid Game’ Halloween costumes

Three schools in New York have banned their students from dressing up in Squid Game costumes for Halloween.

The head teachers at Mott Road, Enders Road and Fayetteville Elementary have urged parents to discourage their children from choosing costumes from the hit Netflix series.

In an email obtained by CNYCentral, the head teacher from Mott Road wrote: “We have observed that some students at recess have been playing a version of the squid game which is intended for mature audiences, ages 16 and older.

“Due to concerns about the potential violent nature of the game, it is inappropriate for recess play or discussion at school. Additionally, a Halloween costume from this show does not meet our school costume guidelines due to the potential violent message aligned with the costume.”

Elsewhere, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-huyk recently responded to LeBron James’ criticism of the show’s ending.

“LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I’m very thankful he watched the whole series,” he began.

“But I wouldn’t change my ending. That’s my ending. If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel.”

In a four-star review of Squid Game, NME wrote: “By juxtaposing the innocence of these childish games with the insidious belief that ceaseless, cutthroat competition is the only way modern adults can survive, Squid Game presents a potent microcosm of capitalist society.”