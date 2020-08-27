Sci-fi drama ‘Battlestar Galactica’ is coming to BBC iPlayer as a boxset

Sci-fi drama Battlestar Galactica will be streaming in the UK on BBC iPlayer next month.

The BBC announced on Wednesday (August 26) that the complete series will be available as a box set from September 5, joining box sets of the likes of Heroes and Killing Eve.

The series, which aired on Syfy in the US between 2004 and 2009, will also air on BBC Two.

BBC iPlayer controller, Dan McGolpin, said in a statement: “Battlestar Galactica is regarded as one of the best sci-fi series ever made and it holds appeal for anyone who loves to immerse themselves in top-quality drama.

“It joins Fort Salem, Heroes, Devs, His Dark Materials, Doctor Who, and Torchwood to form an incredible range of science fiction and fantasy series available on-demand on BBC iPlayer.”

Battlestar Galactica starred, among others, Edward James Olmos, Katee Sackhoff, Tricia Helfer, Mary McDonnell, and Jamie Bamber.

The 1978 sci-fi series, which was rebooted in 2004 with a darker tone and ran successfully, for four seasons, and went off the air in 2009.

Like the original show, it focused on the war between mankind and alien aggressors called Cylons. The series received widespread critical acclaim and won four Emmy awards across its run.

The show sparked a spinoff series, Caprica, which aired for one season in 2010.