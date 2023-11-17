Is ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’ season two coming out?

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off offers a revamped spin on Bryan Lee O’Malley’s original graphic novels.

Developed by O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski, the animated series brings back the voice cast from Edgar Wright’s 2010 live-action film Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World, including Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin and Chris Evans.

The series itself is a reimagining of the original story, which saw Scott Pilgrim face down seven evil exes in order to be with the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers.

Has Netflix renewed Scott Pilgrim Takes Off for a second season?

At the time of writing (November 2023), Netflix has not renewed the series. This page will be updated if an announcement is made.

The entire eight-episode first season was released on Friday November 17.

What have the creators said about a second season?

Show creators Bryan Lee O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski have both expressed that they “have not thought about anything past” the first season.

Speaking to SFX Magazine, Grabinski said: “This season is a story that has an end. But I love this world, the cast and the characters. If Bryan and I sat down one day and started brainstorming and thinking of other stories to tell, and the cast wanted to do it, then great, but I put 10,000% of my brain into this season and I think it has a great ending.”

In another interview, O’Malley said he wanted to avoid setting up any potential second season.

“We wanted to be satisfied with what we get if we never get more,” O’Malley told The New York Times. “I don’t love it when a show feels like a setup for season two. We just wanted to have a complete dramatic and comedic arc to everything.”

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is available to stream on Netflix.