‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’ soundtrack: every song in the anime series

The soundtrack for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off has been released – check it out below.

Based on Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novels, the Netflix animated series serves as a revamped version of the original story, which saw Scott Pilgrim face down seven evil exes in order to be with the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers.

The show also brings back the cast from Edgar Wright’s 2010 live-action film Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World, including Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin and Chris Evans.

Who composed the soundtrack for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off?

Joseph Trapanese (The Witcher) and chiptune-based pop rock band Anamanaguchi, who composed the soundtrack for the Scott Pilgrim video game, collaborated on the show’s score.

Speaking about the soundtrack, Anamanaguchi said: “It was wonderful to work with a team of such talented & imaginative artists. The world of Scott Pilgrim is very meta and musical already, so we were able to play many different roles with the soundtrack – some ‘in-story’ and others painting the background.

“There’s humour throughout but Bryan & BenDavid’s writing called for playing to some really deep and complicated feelings. We’re very happy with how it all came out.”

The soundtrack also features songs from the show’s in-world band Sex Bob-Omb. You can stream the full album below.

Other cast members in the show include Satya Bhabha, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Alison Pill, Aubrey Plaza, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Johnny Simmons, Mark Webber, Mae Whitman, Ellen Wong and Julian Cihi.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is available to stream on Netflix.