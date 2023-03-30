‘Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World’ anime starring Michael Cera and full-cast is in the works

Netflix has announced that a Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World anime is on the way.

The streaming service made the announcement today (March 30). The animated series is also due to star original lead Michael Cera as well as the rest of the 2010 film’s full cast.

Chris Evans, Brie Larson, and all of the original movie cast as voice actors.

A casting announcement trailer released on YouTube finally confirmed the long-rumoured series, as per IGN. The video featured a slew of familiar names.

Cera is due to return as the titular Scott Pilgrim, while Mary Elizabeth Winstead is also back opposite Cera as Ramona Flowers. Mark Webber will return as Stephen Stills, alongside Alison Pill as Kim Pine, and Johnny Simmons as Young Neil.

Anna Kendrick returns to the role of Stacey Pilgrim; Ellen Wong as Knives Chau; Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers; Larson as Envy Adams; and, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells.

The show will also feature some of the original film’s antagonists with Chris Evans playing Lucas Lee; Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel; Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram; Mae Whitman as Roxy Richter; and, Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves.

Original comic author Bryan Lee O’Malley is attached to executive produce, write, and act as showrunner alongside Ben David Grabinski. Meanwhile, Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World co-writer, director, and producer Edgar Wright will serve as executive producer.

In July 2020, the film’s cast reunited over Zoom in a virtual reunion hosted by Wright to celebrate the film’s anniversary and to raise money for the non-profit Water for People.

Last year, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World returned to UK cinemas for a limited theatrical run as part of continued celebrations around the anniversary.