A screen adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ sequel ‘The Testaments’ is already in the works

The highly anticipated novel is out next week

Fans of Handmaids on Hulu, rejoice: Margaret Atwood’s new novel The Testaments – a sequel to her 1985 best-selling novel The Handmaid’s Tale – will be coming to the screen.

According to TIME, it will be developed by MGM and Hulu, who also adapted The Handmaid’s Tale into an Emmy award-winning show. The series, starring Elisabeth Moss as Offred aka June, recently wrapped its third season and has been picked up for a fourth.

Handmaid’s Tale showrunner Bruce Miller is reportedly involved in discussions on how to adapt The Testaments, whose plot takes place 15 years after the events of Atwood’s 1985 novel and is narrated by three different characters. It’s unclear if the screen version will be incorporated into the existing series or be developed separately.

Last year, Miller revealed that he had “roughed it out to about 10 seasons” of Handmaid’s Tale as he sees a long future for the series. “I see a world beyond [the current one]. I would watch an episode about the Nuremberg trials after Gilead falls,” he said. “There are lots of worlds you think of: ‘I would love that season — seasons eight, nine or 10, where everything has changed so much.’”

The showrunner and his staff have yet to read The Testaments, which is out September 10. “We’ve tried to hint at the wider world as much as possible in the show,” Miller told TIME. “The Testaments really gives us much wider glimpses into other parts of the world.”