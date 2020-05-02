‘Scrubs’ actor Sam Lloyd dies aged 56 after short brain cancer battle

Scrubs actor Sam Lloyd has died aged 56 after a short battle with brain cancer.

The medical comedy drama’s creator Bill Lawrence confirmed the news on Twitter.

“Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today…” he wrote. “Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many.”

Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many. pic.twitter.com/JRzlLKhqHB — Bill Lawrence (@VDOOZER) May 1, 2020

Lloyd played lawyer Ted Buckland on the show, which ran for nine seasons from 2001 to 2010. The actor’s A capella band The Blanks also made a host of appearances on the show under the name The Worthless Peons.

Lloyd’s Scrubs co-star Robert Maschio also joined in the tributes, calling him “the kindest man I ever met”.

Simpler times, happier days, the kindest man I ever met. Easy going Sam, Rest In Peace. #RIPSamLloyd pic.twitter.com/zuXyXi19sI — Robert Maschio (@robertmaschio) May 1, 2020

Scrubs star Zach Braff has also paid tribute to Lloyd, sharing a screenshot of an iconic scene from the show, while fans have also been sharing their favourite Ted moments.

“Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with,” Braff wrote in a separate tweet.

“Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy.”

Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy. pic.twitter.com/wwyvGNbveG — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) May 1, 2020

All time favorite Ted moment from Scrubs #SamLloyd pic.twitter.com/7DunYRTUYt — Yui the quarantined (@YuitheDefiant) May 2, 2020

RIP Sam Lloyd pic.twitter.com/CspohKN7oJ — No Context Violence (@NoConViolence) May 2, 2020

Lloyd revealed his inoperable brain cancer diagnosis last January, with the cast of Scrubs setting up a GoFundMe page to help with his treatment.

“Sam is, simply put, a sweet, kind, and generous soul,” the fundraising page wrote. “Through his music and acting, and most of all his friendship, he has blessed all of our lives immeasurably. Throughout his wonderful life, including his more than 30 years in Los Angeles, Sam has perfected the fine art of friendship.”