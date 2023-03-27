‘Scrubs’ creator says reunion movie is “inevitable”

Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence has said that a reunion film is “inevitable”.

The classic TV sitcom ran between 2001 and 2010, following the lives of trainee doctors and nurses at the Sacred Heart Hospital.

The cast and creators have teased reunions before, and in a new interview with Variety, Lawrence praised the enduring friendships between them.

“In the greatest way, the cast of that show and the writers are so good that they’re all working,” he said. “And the main reason to do something like that isn’t the work, it’s because we actually love hanging out.”

Teasing a movie, Lawrence added: “I think it’s inevitable that it happens. The joke of it with us is the first time that six months go by that we don’t hang out, we’ll end up doing a Scrubs reunion.”

Last summer, the show’s team expressed keenness for a reunion, with star Donald Faison saying: “I think we all want it. We all would love to work together again. It’s just that it’s really hard. It can’t be a full season of a show – it would have to be a movie or something like that, where you could only give a couple of months to it. Everyone is doing things.”

Lawrence added: “We’re gonna do it because we’re lucky enough that people care. Top to bottom, we enjoy spending time with each other. If you ever have an excuse to work with people that you’d want to spend time with anyways, run to it… It’s worth it to me to see Neil Flynn back in that jumpsuit again.”

Alongside Faison, the original series starred Zach Braff, Judy Reyes and Sarah Chalke, and aired on NBC for its first seven seasons, before moving to ABC for its final two seasons.