Stars of Scrubs, House, ER, Grey’s Anatomy and more have come together to pay tribute to the “real healthcare heroes” working on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic.

A video organised and presented by former House actress Olivia Wilde reunites a host of stars including Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Patrick Dempsey, Sandra Oh, Julianna Margulies and Neil Patrick Harris for a four-minute celebration of the world’s medical professionals.

“The closest…I’ve ever come to being a doctor is putting on a costume,” Wilde says in the below clip. “And while it is close, it is not quite the same. I just want to say thank you to all the real healthcare heroes out there.”

Her former House co-stars Lisa Edelstein, Omar Epps, Jennifer Morrison, Kal Pen and Peter Jacobson all make an appearance in the tribute.

Maura Tierney (ER) also appears in the clip, as well as Scrubs‘ Sarah Chalke, Grey’s Anatomy‘s Kate Walsh, Nurse Jackie’s Edie Falco, The Good Doctor’s Freddie Highmore and Doogie Howser, M.D.’s Neil Patrick Harris.

Wilde’s video encourages viewers to donate to Thrive Global’s #FirstRespondersFirst campaign – see here.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to deepen across the globe. In the UK, the death toll at the time of writing has exceeded 7,000, while in the US it’s reached more than 14,000. Italy remains the worst-hit country with more than 17,000 deaths.

Many artists in the entertainment world are continuing to share new content online in a bid to entertain fans in self-isolation. Most recently, Charli XCX began posting updates on her new quarantine album and Jared Leto has released a new Star Wars-inspired T-shirt in aid of those affected by the ongoing outbreak.