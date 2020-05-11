‘Scrubs’ star Sarah Chalke details upcoming virtual cast reunion

Scrubs star Sarah Chalke has revealed plans for a virtual cast reunion, set to take place next month.

The cast of the hit sitcom, which ended a decade ago, were due to reunite for a panel at the ATX TV Festival in Austin, which has been cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Chalke – who played Elliot Reid for the show’s nine seasons – explained to NME that they will now be doing an online reunion instead as the festival moves to a more virtual format.

“In terms of a reunion, we were supposed to go as a cast to [ATX TV Festival] next month, and so since that can’t happen I think we’re going to do it next year instead,” the Rick and Morty star explained. “This year we’re going to do a Zoom or whatever platform of a reunion. So I’m really looking forward to that.”

Revealing it will take place “some time” around the original festival dates of June 5-7, Chalke added: “We haven’t really hammered any of the details, but we’re probably going to be a panel chat, just everybody saying ‘hi’, and I’m sure most of the cast will be able to make it and [creator] Bill [Lawrence]. It will be fun!”

During the chat, the actress also paid tribute to late Scrubs star Sam Lloyd, who passed away earlier this month after a short battle with brain cancer.

“It’s so upsetting about Sam, he was just the most wonderful person,” Chalke said. “He was the nicest man, and so talented and so funny, and such a huge loss. It’s really devastating.”

A number of the show’s other cast members have also paid tribute to Lloyd, with Zach Braff writing: “Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy.”

Meanwhile, All4 recently revealed they will soon be streaming every episode of Scrubs on their service.

Rick and Morty airs every Thursday at 10pm BST on E4 – stream the series online on All4.