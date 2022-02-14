‘Scrubs’ stars reunite for ‘West Side Story’ cover in Super Bowl advert

Scrubs stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison have reunited for an advert which featured at the Super Bowl last night (February 13).

The commercial, which you can view below, sees the pair changing the words to ‘I Feel Pretty’ from West Side Story.

In the ad, Braff complains that he is tired of paying so much for the internet, before Faison tries to persuade him to switch to T-Mobile.

During the Super Bowl, ads featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Larry David also aired.

Meanwhile, Braff and Faison recently reunited to compete on an episode of Celebrity Family Feud.

The pair were among the cast members appearing on Steve Harvey’s legendary game show, where they faced off against Neil Flynn, their on-screen Scrubs nemesis, who played the janitor on the show.

Braff also previously said there could be a Scrubs movie in the pipeline, if series creator Bill Lawrence and Disney, who own the show via ABC, would be interested in the idea.

The sitcom ran from 2001 to 2010 on NBC, focusing on the lives of trainee doctors and nurses at the fictional Sacred Heart Hospital.

Braff said: “I think it would be fun for us to all do something like that. We just have to get Disney to be into it and Bill Lawrence to be into it. I think it will happen; the fans seem to really want it to happen.”

He also said previously that he thinks Scrubs is “way too un-PC”, admitting some of the comedy might read differently when watched today.

“Some of it is way too un-PC, I’m sure, for now,” he added. “We often cringe and go okay, you definitely couldn’t do that joke today.”