‘Scrubs’ writer and producer Eric Weinberg charged with 18 counts of sexual assault

Eric Weinberg, a television producer and writer who worked on shows including Scrubs and Californication, has been charged with 18 counts of sexual assault.

The producer was initially arrested in July in Los Angeles and released on a $3.2million (£2.8m) bond. On Tuesday (October 4), he was arrested again and released on a $5million (£4.4m) bond.

In a press conference on Wednesday, LA district attorney George Gascon, said: “The defendant relied on his Hollywood credentials to lure young women for photo shoots where he allegedly sexually assaulted them.

“Power and influence can corrupt some to hurt others that often leads to a lifetime of trauma for those who are victimised.”

The 18 charges announced include six counts of sexual penetration by use of force, four counts of oral copulation, three counts of forcible rape, and two counts of sexual battery by restraint.

Weinberg also faces charges of assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury, attempted sexual penetration by use of force and false imprisonment by violence.

The alleged incidents, which involve five women, occurred between 2014 and 2019.

Weinberg was previously arrested for 20 counts of sexual assault in July. It’s claimed he would lure young women to his house under the pretense of a photo shoot, and would make unwanted advances and engage in sexual activity without their consent.

In an investigation on The Hollywood Reporter last month, more than 20 women discussed their alleged encounters with Weinberg and accused him of predatory behaviour and initiating sexual activity.

In the report, Weinberg’s divorce lawyer Karen Silver dismissed the claims as “strategically placed criminal allegations” stemming from “a heavily litigated and acrimonious custody dispute”.

NME has reached out to Weinberg’s attorney for comment.

His attorney, Robin Sax, previously denied all wrongdoing (via the Los Angeles Times) in an unrelated child custody case, calling the women’s claims a “blatant smear campaign” with “unconscionable and unsubstantiated allegations”.

Weinberg’s arraignment is scheduled to take place on October 25.

Scrubs, created by Bill Lawrence, came to an end in March 2010 after nine seasons. The medical comedy starred Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison and Neil Flynn.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.