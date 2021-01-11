Sean Bean has opened up about filming his famous death scene at the end of Game of Thrones season one.

The actor’s character Ned Stark arguably set a precedent for the HBO series when he was unexpectedly executed by Joffrey in the penultimate episode Baelor, proving that no character was safe.

Recalling what was going through his head during the scene, Bean told Entertainment Weekly: “It was horror and disbelief — that Joffrey changed his mind [about exiling Ned] — and then resignation and [realizing that he was] seeing his daughter for the last time, Arya.

Advertisement

“I was trying to think of all four [things]. It wasn’t just, ‘Oh God, I’m getting my head chopped off.’ Those mix of feelings is what made it what it was, I suppose.