Sean Lock honoured with mural in Brighton following his death

Sean Lock has been honoured with a mural in Brighton following his death last month.

The comedian, who regularly appeared on 8 Out of 10 Cats and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, passed away in August from cancer aged 58.

A flood of tributes subsequently poured in, and now graffiti artist Hugh Whittaker has shared his own tribute to the star with a street portrait.

Graffiti artist Hugh Whittaker has done a beautiful tribute to Sean Lock in Brighton pic.twitter.com/SxvjMEYH5z — Giles Paley-Phillips (@eliistender10) September 12, 2021

The Brighton tribute has since received praise after emerging on social media, with one person tweeting: “Wow this is a beautiful tribute”.

“An amazing image, an amazing tribute, rest in peace Sean,” another fan wrote.

A third joked: “This is the sort of thing Sean Lock would mercilessly roast on 8 out of 10 cats for an uncomfortably long amount of time until the audience didn’t know how to react anymore & were laughing purely from nervousness.”

The original statement announcing Lock’s death said: “He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family. Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy.”

It continued: “Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children. Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him. We kindly request that the privacy of his family and children is respected at this difficult time.”

Among those paying tribute was the Eventim Apollo in London, who changed their front sign to ‘RIP Sean Lock’ following the announcement.

It was also confirmed that Lock’s sitcom 15 Storeys High had returned to BBC iPlayer. The show ran between 2002 and 2004 and followed two flatmates living on a London estate, with Lock starring alongside the likes of Benedict Wong, Tracy-Ann Oberman, Bill Bailey and Peter Serafinowicz.