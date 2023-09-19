Sean Lock says he “hated” Russell Brand in resurfaced clip

A clip in which Sean Lock explains his reasons for “hating” Russell Brand has resurfaced online following sexual assault allegations against the comedian.

Lock, who died at the age of 58 in 2021 from cancer, is seen discussing Brand after the latter had urged people not to vote during an interview on Newsnight in 2013.

Speaking in the clip from the Channel 4 show 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Lock said: “The main problem now is that people get the politicians they deserve, because they don’t take any interest in politics. And [Brand] saying to people who are disaffected already, and aren’t engaged with the political process, ‘Don’t vote’, is the most moronic, self-serving, pathetic bit of attention-seeking wank.”

He added: “Probably the reason I hate him so much is because I’m a dad, and I’ve got this fear that one day my daughters will bring somebody like that home.”

the genius that was Sean Lock nailing Russell Brand years ago: "Probably the reason I hate him so much is because I'm a Dad and I've got this fear that one day my daughters will bring something like that home"

Lock proceeded to do an impression of Brand by waving his arms in the air, adding: “And he’ll go, ‘Oh! Such a pleasure to be in your charming abode.’”

In a joint investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches published last week, Brand was accused of rape and sexual assault by four women over a period between 2006 and 2013. Brand has denied the allegations.

Following the report the BBC and Channel 4 have launched their own internal investigations into the accusations. Channel 4 has also removed all content featuring the comedian from its streaming service.

Past comments made by Brand’s ex-wife Katy Perry have also resurfaced following the report, where she alluded to the “real truth” about the comedian that she wouldn’t disclose.

“I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending, but then I found out the real truth, which I can’t necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day,” Perry said during an interview with Vogue in 2013.

In his video denying the allegations, Brand said that all of his relationships were consensual.

“Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute,” he said. “These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies, and as I have written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous.

“Now during that time of promiscuity the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual. I was always transparent about that then, almost too transparent, and I am being transparent about it now as well. To see that transparency metastasised into something criminal, that I absolutely deny, makes me question – is there another agenda at play?”

Following the allegations, Brand’s stand-up shows in the coming weeks have been postponed.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.