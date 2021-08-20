Fans want Sean Lock’s book ‘The Tiger Who Came For A Pint’ to be published

Fans of Sean Lock have called for the comedian’s parody book The Tiger Who Came For A Pint to be published following his death.

The comedian passed away at the age of 58 on Wednesday (August 18) after a battle with cancer, with many people subsequently sharing clips of Lock’s funniest moments from his panel show appearances on social media in tribute.

One of the most widely circulated is his not-so-child-friendly book The Tiger Who Came For A Pint, which Lock read aloud on 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown and blends the comedian’s two favourite things, “tigers and alcohol”.

The parody book charts the journey of a tiger who dreams of having a pint “that packs a punch, like Stella or Kronenbourg” – with bloody violence and Caribbean rum binges in tow.

Many Twitter users have now called for the book to be published in Lock’s memory, with proceeds possibly going to charity.

“Request to get The Tiger Who Came For A Pint properly published and all the money to go to wherever the Lock family want,” one user wrote.

“In honour of Sean Lock, I think we need to make The Tiger Who Came For A Pint a reality,” another added.

Since Lock’s death, fellow comedians and his 8 Out Of 10 Cats co-stars have paid tribute, including Jimmy Carr, Jon Richardson, Lee Mack and Bill Bailey.

“It’s heartbreaking to lose my dearest friend Sean Lock, he was a true original, a wonderful comic,” Bailey wrote. “All my thoughts are with his family.”

A statement announcing his death from Lock’s management Off The Kerb Productions read: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock. He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family.

“Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy.

“Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children. Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him. We kindly request that the privacy of his family and children is respected at this difficult time.”