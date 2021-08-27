Sean Lock’s London-set sitcom 15 Storeys High has come to iPlayer, the BBC has announced.

The late comedian, who was best known for appearing on 8 Out of 10 Cats and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, died from cancer at the age of 58 on August 18.

“He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family. Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy,” said a statement released by Lock’s agent.

Now, the show that the late comedia co-created and starred in alongside Marvel actor Benedict Wong, is available to stream on demand.

The show ran for two series between 2002 and 2004, and followed depressed recluse Vince (Lock), his optimistic flatmate Errol (Wong) and their lives together on a south London estate.

Tracy-Ann Oberman, Bill Bailey and Peter Serafinowicz all featured on the show, which was co-created by Mark Lamar and Martin Trenaman.

Following Lock’s death, requests for the show to be made available online began to surface, including from Kathy Burke.

“We’d love to see the absolutely brilliant 15 Storeys High put on the @BBCiPlayer please. We’re not asking for much,” the fellow comedian tweeted.

My showbiz pal, Roisin Conaty and I had a massive love up about Sean Lock yesterday. He was such a fantastic bloke. We’d love to see the absolutely brilliant 15 Storys High put on the @BBCiPlayer please. We’re not asking for much. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/IxLyeTIdPb — Kath 💙🙀😷❄️🇪🇺✊🏾 (@KathyBurke) August 22, 2021

The arrival of the show in its entirety on iPlayer follows a dedicated night of programming that Channel 4 hosted following Lock’s death.

London’s Eventim Apollo also paid tribute by changing its headline sign on the day Lock’s death was announced. The venue, formerly known as the Hammersmith Apollo, changed its front sign to ‘RIP Sean Lock’ following the comedian’s death.