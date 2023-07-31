Seann Walsh reveals medical condition which gives him “irrational” hatred of hearing people eat

Seann Walsh has revealed he has a medical condition that makes him irrationally angry when people eat loudly around him.

The comedian opened up about having misophonia in a new podcast interview, revealing that he has to have music on in the background when having a meal with other people.

“I’ve got a thing called misophonia, what that is is a kind of irrational hatred of the sound of people eating,” Walsh told the My Favourite Takeaway podcast.

“If we’re eating somewhere where the music is not on, I will have to say, ‘Excuse me, sorry, could you put some music on please?’, which is a very strange request.

“Sometimes if you eat with someone around their house, they won’t put on music, which drives me fucking insane. When you’re round someone’s house, you can’t say, ‘Do you mind putting on some music?’

“I really shouldn’t be giving away my secrets on this. I’ll just go, ‘Oh, have you heard that new album? You should hear this. I’ll put it on quietly.’ Then I’ll just put on some music.”

The star added: “There has to be a background theme. It just drives me insane.”

Walsh also suggested that certain foods should be banned on public transport, revealing he has had to move when people eat certain foods near him on the train.

“Obviously I’ve got views on this,” he said. “Crisps should be banned on trains, apples banned on trains, mainly crunchy fruit. You can have a banana, you can probably have an orange.”

According to the NHS website, misophonia is a type of hearing sensitivity that causes some sounds to make a person angry.

Walsh is best known as a comedian, and last year appeared on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, where he ended up placing fifth.