Amazon’s new Lord Of The Rings television series has so far cost £336million ($465million) to make just one season, according to reports.

The show, which has already been renewed for a second season before the first one has aired, is expected to air season one later this year although no release date has yet been confirmed.

As reported on Consequence Of Sound, the figures were made public as part of the New Zealand government’s Official Information Act, where the project is currently filming. It is expected to film a further five seasons in New Zealand along with a possible spin-off over the next ten years.

Advertisement

Stuart Nash, New Zealand’s Minister for Economic Development and Tourism spoke about the figure to Morning Report.

He said: “What I can tell you is Amazon is going to spend about $650 [NZ dollars] million in Season 1 alone.

“This is fantastic, it really is…This will be the largest television series ever made.”

In other news, a TV adaptation of The Lord Of The Rings made for Soviet television in 1991 has been posted to YouTube years after it was believed to have been lost.

Advertisement

Khraniteli, a Russian-language, made-for-TV film based on The Fellowship Of The Ring, the first book in J.R.R. Tolkien’s popular high fantasy trilogy, is thought to be the only Rings adaptation made in the Soviet Union.

As reported in The Guardian, few people knew about its existence until Leningrad Television’s successor, 5TV, uploaded the film to YouTube last week where it has gained almost 400,000 views across several days. The film is noticeably low budget, with rudimentary costumes, set design and green-screen effects.