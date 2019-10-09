Season 10 premiere sees ‘The Walking Dead’ drop to all-time ratings low

Spoilers within

This week’s season 10 premiere of The Walking Dead saw ratings for the show drop to an all-time low, it’s been revealed.

It comes after the show was confirmed for an eleventh series last week.

4 million people tuned in for episode 1 in the US on Monday (October 7) according to Deadline, which is 2% lower than that which watched season 9, episode 15, the previous low bar for the series.

However, the numbers don’t take AMC’s subscription service AMC Premiere into account.

There’s still plenty of movement in the Walking Dead franchise, though. Along with the show itself being renewed for season 11, a new spin-off series of The Walking Dead is set to air in spring 2020.

Nico Tortorella, one of the show’s stars, told the Chicago Tribune in September 2019 that the spin-off is about a “younger generation”

He said: “The show is focusing on a younger generation of people, 10 years post-apocalypse, and I’m kind of the dad in charge.”