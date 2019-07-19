Season 10 of ‘The Walking Dead’ to premiere in October – watch its trailer now

The trailer was released at today's Comic Con in San Diego

FOX have confirmed that Season 10 of The Walking Dead will premiere this October.

In addition to the news, the first trailer has been released for the show’s long-awaited return, revealed today at San Diego Comic Con.

Season 10 of the show was confirmed back in February, with the release of a teaser trailer. As ever with the show, the new season will premiere in October, with the first episode set for broadcast on October 7 at 9pm UK time.

The new four-minute trailer for Season 10 is as intense and action-packed as you’d expect, hinting that the tenth edition of the show isn’t going to be a calm, quiet one.

The trailer was premiered at today’s (July 19) Comic Con in San Diego, where Danai Gurira also announced that Season 10 will be her last on the show.

“I can confirm that this is the last season. I will be leaving,” she told fans at the panel. “I would just like to say that this has been one of the purest joys of my life, to play this role… I am very, very thankful for the experience I’ve had in ways I can’t even express right now.”

It was revealed earlier this year that Gurira was in “prolonged negotiations” with the network that were “complicated by her status as a breakout actress with hits under her belt including Black Panther”.

“We really want her to stay,”AMC programming president David Madden told THR last year. “She is an incredibly valuable character and I’m really hoping she stays. Obviously, the lesson of Andy is that the show can survive anybody’s departure if need be but that’s not our goal. The goal is to have Danai continue on whatever basis she can make work, given the other things that she has going on in her life.”